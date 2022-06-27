Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 75-year-old Michael Burstein from the Myrtle Beach area drowned during the attack.

RELATED COVERAGE | 1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue call on Friday in the area of Excalaber Court in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club.

When crews arrived on the scene, they determined that an alligator had taken hold of Burstein and retreated into a nearby retention pond.

The SCDNR biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.

Horry County police and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating the case.

