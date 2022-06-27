Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City of Jackson: Around 5 days before all residents have normal water pressure

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says that it will be about five days before all citizens have normal water pressure.

On Friday, the entire city was placed under a boil water notice due to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

In a statement on Monday, progress was said to be made at the water plant with water pressure steadily increasing.

“If it remains that way throughout the day, the City will be able to start water sampling tomorrow and it is possible the citywide boil water notice can be lifted as early as Wednesday afternoon/Thursday morning,” the released read.

Out of caution, the statement continued, the city provided a timeline of about five days before everyone has their water pressure restored to normal.

City of Jackson, Hinds County and City of Byram water customers remain under a boil water notice and water conservation advisory.

