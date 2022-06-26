Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Water distribution site set for Sykes Park Sunday morning

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will be distributing drinking water to residents in need Sunday morning.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at Sykes Park at 505 Cooper Road. Cases of bottled water will not be available, so affected residents are asked to bring a container to store the water.

Potable water is also available at any of the city’s fire stations.

The entire city of Jackson is currently under a boil water notice due to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. Officials are asking everyone in the city to boil their water until further notice.

“The City plans to have a distribution site available every day until water pressure is restored,” read a press release Sunday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Entergy customer in Mississippi? Get ready for an $80 check or bill credit
Jacqlaurence Jackson, 23 (L) Jameco Davis, 18 (R)
Two Natchez men given life sentences in 2018 double-homicide case
JPD seeking public’s help identifying dead body found on Woodell Drive
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
Rankin Co. deputy rescues child, renders first aid to driver after fiery wreck on I-20
Rankin Co. deputy rescues child, renders first aid to driver after fiery wreck on I-20

Latest News

Teen summit held to find ways to help curb crime among youth
Showers and storms possible into the week ahead.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Teen summit held to find ways to help curb crime among youth
Miss Mississippi: Journey to the crown