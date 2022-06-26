Water distribution site set for Sykes Park Sunday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will be distributing drinking water to residents in need Sunday morning.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at Sykes Park at 505 Cooper Road. Cases of bottled water will not be available, so affected residents are asked to bring a container to store the water.

Potable water is also available at any of the city’s fire stations.

The entire city of Jackson is currently under a boil water notice due to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. Officials are asking everyone in the city to boil their water until further notice.

“The City plans to have a distribution site available every day until water pressure is restored,” read a press release Sunday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.