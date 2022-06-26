Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Subway employee killed, another injured over ‘too much mayo’

Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise.

Police responded to the shots fired call at 74 Northside Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the restaurant tells CBS46 that a customer allegedly got upset over the amount of mayonnaise that was put on their sandwich. That’s when things escalated and the two employees were shot. One did not survive.

”I don’t know what the world is coming to these days with our youth, everyone seems to be so hot headed,” Local Subway Co-Owner Willie Glenn said.

Glenn said the store manager who was armed with a gun of their own attempted to stop the shooter, “My manager was able to exchange gunfire with him..but of course she didn’t hit him and it ended up as a wild shootout in the parking lot.”

Glenn said the gun violence in Atlanta is getting out of control, “There is just a whole lot of shooting and killing going on and this is just ridiculous and my heart right now is just with my employees.”

Atlanta Police said they have a person of interest in custody who they are interviewing.

RELATED: ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro Atlanta counties on edge

2 dead, several injured in violent incidents in 14 hour span in Atlanta

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
Man strikes woman with hammer after tussling over her purse in Jackson
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey
2022 Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins
Miss Mississippi State wins the crown
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party

Latest News

AG Lynn Fitch certifies ‘trigger law’; Mississippi abortions to be illegal in 10 days
In speech, P. Diddy pledges $1 million each to Jackson State, Howard University
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat bursting storm chances this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: storms at times to end June, start July
The Charleston Fire Department rides through the neighborhood flashing their lights and blaring...
Fire department holds parade for 3-year-old with kidney cancer