Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 4-2 to win the College World Series championship

(Ole Miss)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - The Rebels are now champions!

Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma 4-2 to win the College World Series championship. The win comes as the Rebel’s first championship in the program’s history.

Ole Miss trailed 2-1 in the seventh inning but turned things around with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an RBI single from shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

