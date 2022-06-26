Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 4-2 to win the College World Series championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - The Rebels are now champions!

Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma 4-2 to win the College World Series championship. The win comes as the Rebel’s first championship in the program’s history.

Ole Miss trailed 2-1 in the seventh inning but turned things around with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an RBI single from shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.