Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 10-3 in game 1 of College World Series championship

(Ole Miss)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma 10-3 in the first game of the College World Series championship.

The Rebels need just one more win to be crowned champions and will have the chance to do so on Sunday.

The two teams will face off at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

