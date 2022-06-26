Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ole Miss 1 win away from MCWS championship

The University of Mississippi is one game away from clinching a College World Series baseball...
The University of Mississippi is one game away from clinching a College World Series baseball championship after beating the University of Oklahoma 10-3 Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.(Ole Miss)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb., Miss. (WDAM) - Another postseason game, another dominating pitching performance from the University of Mississippi.

Ole Miss starter Jack Dougherty retired the first 15 University of Oklahoma batters he faced Saturday as the Rebels opened the best-of-three Men’s College World Series championship baseball series with a 10-3 victory over the University of Oklahoma.

The Rebels (41-23), who moved one win away from their first-ever World Series championship, can clinch the title Sunday, when the two teams square off at 2 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field.

Dougherty and two Ole Miss relievers checked the Sooners (45-23) on just five hits, while Tim Elko collected a quarter of the Rebels’ 16-hit attack.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 4-0 lead, with Elko scoring twice, including a solo homer in the third inning.

Oklahoma got to Dougherty for a pair of runs to break up his no-hit effort and get within 4-2 after six innings.

But Ole Mississippi scored four runs with two outs in the eighth inning on three home runs, a two-run blast by C.J. McCants and solo homers from Calvin Harris and Justin Bench.

Elko finished with four, while Peyton Chatagnier added three hits.

, and the Rebels backed him and the bullpen with four home runs among 14 hits as the

and then after faltering a bit to start the sixth inning, the Rebels’ bullpen

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An Entergy customer in Mississippi? Get ready for an $80 check or bill credit
Jacqlaurence Jackson, 23 (L) Jameco Davis, 18 (R)
Two Natchez men given life sentences in 2018 double-homicide case
JPD seeking public’s help identifying dead body found on Woodell Drive
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
Rankin Co. deputy rescues child, renders first aid to driver after fiery wreck on I-20
Rankin Co. deputy rescues child, renders first aid to driver after fiery wreck on I-20

Latest News

Teen summit held to find ways to help curb crime among youth
Water distribution site set for Sykes Park Sunday morning
Showers and storms possible into the week ahead.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Teen summit held to find ways to help curb crime among youth
Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi