Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emmie Perkins, a former Lamar County Junior Miss, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.

Perkins, who competed as Miss Mississippi State University this week, won a $10,000 scholarship along with the tiara.

The Oak Grove High School graduate broke into a mixture of smiles and tears after Miss Leaf River Valley Charity Lockridge was announced as first alternate.

Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal won a $5,000 scholarship as second alternate, while Miss Jones Karsyn Ulmer and Miss Pine Belt McKay Lee Bray were among the top 10 finishers.

Miss Hattiesburg, Vivian O'Neal, was selected second alternate at Saturday night's Miss Mississippi contest. (Miss Mississippi.com)

