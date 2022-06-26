Miss Mississippi: Journey to the crown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-one Miss Mississippi candidates have competed in the preliminary competition over the last three nights.

Six of them have won top honors, but that is not a guarantee that we will see them in the Top 10 at Miss Mississippi tonight.

In the final round of preliminary competition Friday night, Miss Leaf River Valley Charity Lockridge wins in Talent.

Lockridge said, “This year has been the most love that I’ve ever received, and I’ve had so many people tell me that they believed in me, and its really changed my perspective on myself.”

In Red Carpet Evening Wear, Miss Midtown Pointe gets the highest scores from the judges.

Dowdell said, “The thing is backstage all the girls are so beautiful, and they make you feel like you are a million dollars, and to actually win the award; it just meant everything to me. I’m so thankful.”

Thursday night in Talent, Miss Riverbend Kayla Braswell wins, and in Red Carpet Evening Wear, Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins.

“It’s an incredible experience, and I had somebody tell me at the beginning of the week, you know, use your whole week to express gratitude to the people around you,” Perkins said. “The work is done.”

Braswell said, “It feels amazing. I really showed the little girl who was really scared to get up here. I never thought I would be doing something this big at Miss Mississippi.”

Wednesday night, the winner in Talent Preliminary Miss University Abigail Church and in Red Carpet Evening Wear, Miss Jones County Karsyn Ulmer.

Ulmer said, “Last October 25th was when I was crowned, and I quit both my jobs and then took a tiny break from school. I just took minimum classes and immediately began preparing. When I do something, I give it my all.”

“It’s one of my favorite parts of competition because it’s where every single girl gets the chance to shine on her own, in her element, and what she feels great doing,” Church said,

Those six candidates are hoping they have scored high enough in Talent, Red Carpet Evening Wear, and On Stage Interview and their Social Impact Statement to hear their names tonight for the Top 10.

