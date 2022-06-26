Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: relief from dangerous heat expected into the new work week

Highs in the 90s with few storms possible
Highs in the 90s with few storms possible(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re feeling warm and muggy this morning in the 70s across central and southwest MS. Temperatures are expected to quickly rise over the coming hours with highs forecast to reach the middle and upper 90s. With a Heat Advisory in effect again today, feels like temperatures could exceed 105 degrees. A slight better chance for showers and storms will exist into this afternoon and evening as moisture surges from the south and a front starts to approach the region from the north. Conditions should quiet down on the radar tonight as low temperatures fall back to the 70s by early Monday morning.

Much welcomed changes to our weather pattern will arrive by Monday to start off the new work week. The stretch of very hot conditions will come to an end tomorrow as the ridge of high pressure weakens and as a cold front sinks across the area. High temperatures will be much closer to normal in the upper 80s to possibly lower 90s. Showers and storms will also be possible as this front passes through, especially across areas near and south of Interstate 20.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s will likely stick around with us all through the new work week. Chances for rain and storms will be more elevated through over the coming days as the front stalls out just to our south near the Gulf Coast.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical development continues to look possible with the disturbance over the Atlantic tracking westward towards the windward islands. There is a high chance that a tropical depression forms from this area this week. We are also monitoring an area over the northern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. We could potentially see an area of low pressure form over the Gulf over the next few days as this wave drifts westward.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Entergy customer in Mississippi? Get ready for an $80 check or bill credit
JPD seeking public’s help identifying dead body found on Woodell Drive
Jacqlaurence Jackson, 23 (L) Jameco Davis, 18 (R)
Two Natchez men given life sentences in 2018 double-homicide case
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
Rankin Co. deputy rescues child, renders first aid to driver after fiery wreck on I-20
Rankin Co. deputy rescues child, renders first aid to driver after fiery wreck on I-20

Latest News

Near normal highs likely by the work week
First Alert Forecast: hot weather to continue into Sunday ahead of relief by the work week
Relief to arrive by the new work week.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Showers more likely by Monday
First Alert Forecast: closer to normal temperatures & better chances for rain expected into the week ahead
Relief from dangerous heat like next week.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast