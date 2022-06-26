First Alert Forecast: relief from dangerous heat expected into the new work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re feeling warm and muggy this morning in the 70s across central and southwest MS. Temperatures are expected to quickly rise over the coming hours with highs forecast to reach the middle and upper 90s. With a Heat Advisory in effect again today, feels like temperatures could exceed 105 degrees. A slight better chance for showers and storms will exist into this afternoon and evening as moisture surges from the south and a front starts to approach the region from the north. Conditions should quiet down on the radar tonight as low temperatures fall back to the 70s by early Monday morning.

Much welcomed changes to our weather pattern will arrive by Monday to start off the new work week. The stretch of very hot conditions will come to an end tomorrow as the ridge of high pressure weakens and as a cold front sinks across the area. High temperatures will be much closer to normal in the upper 80s to possibly lower 90s. Showers and storms will also be possible as this front passes through, especially across areas near and south of Interstate 20.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s will likely stick around with us all through the new work week. Chances for rain and storms will be more elevated through over the coming days as the front stalls out just to our south near the Gulf Coast.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical development continues to look possible with the disturbance over the Atlantic tracking westward towards the windward islands. There is a high chance that a tropical depression forms from this area this week. We are also monitoring an area over the northern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. We could potentially see an area of low pressure form over the Gulf over the next few days as this wave drifts westward.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.