First Alert Forecast: better chance for rain & storms into the new week as relief from the heat arrives

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible for parts of the area this evening as a cold front nears from the north. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with any activity over the coming hours. Those that aren’t seeing the rain will continue to feel the heat. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for central MS until 8 PM this evening for concerns over heat stress. A few showers or storms could linger around early tonight before fading away. Expect lows to fall to the lower 70s by the early morning hours.

More showers and storms are forecast to develop across central MS on Monday with the front still draped across the region, especially for areas near and south of I-20. Much needed relief from the dangerous heat is also expected tomorrow as changes in our weather pattern occur. Most spots will likely see high temperatures reach the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is much closer to normal for late June.

This same front should stall out just to our south close to the northern Gulf Coast line. As of a result, rain and storm opportunities will be more elevated through this week compared to recent days. Best chance for any rain and storms will likely occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Seasonable temperatures will also continue through the work week in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical development continues to look possible with the disturbance over the Atlantic tracking westward towards the windward islands. There is a high chance that a tropical depression forms from this area this week. We are also monitoring an area over the northern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days as this disturbance slowly drifts to the west.

