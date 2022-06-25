Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Two Natchez men given life sentences in 2018 double-homicide case

Jacqlaurence Jackson, 23 (L) Jameco Davis, 18 (R)
Jacqlaurence Jackson, 23 (L) Jameco Davis, 18 (R)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men in Natchez have been given life sentences in a 2018 double-homicide case.

Adams County District Attorney Shameca Collins says Jacqlaurence Jackson, 23, and Jameco Davis, 18, both of Natchez, were each sentenced to life plus 10 years for firearm enhancements.

The two men are charged with killing Tavonte White and Alicia Justice on November 9, 2019.

Investigators say suspects hit the victim’s vehicle multiple times by different caliber weapons.

“Although this murder occurred in 2018, it was not solved until last year,” District Attorney Collins said. “Cold cases are hard to solve and prosecute because people move and memories fade. This was an exceptional job by the Natchez Police Department. For the families of these victims, justice was delayed but not denied.”

In all, officials say four suspects were riding in the vehicle that day; Jacqlaurence Jackson, Jameco Davis, Kendarrius Davis, and Makaileus Johnson.

District Attorney Collins said Kendarrius Davis is awaiting sentencing and Makaileus Johnson is deceased.

No other information was provided about how Johnson died.

