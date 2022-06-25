Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey

An exonerated woman talks about the last five years of her life on trial for murder
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."(WDAM)
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - T’kia Bevily has been one of the most talked-about women in Mississippi for the last five years. Back in May, the conversation changed and Bevily said a weight was lifted.

“It meant no more worrying if my kids would have to grow up without me,” said Bevily. “I had been carrying this weight that the justice system had put on me for so long… that when I heard not guilty, it’s like I was able to let it go.”

In 2021, she spent eight months in prison until she was released and given a new trial. She said the hardest part was being away from her two children, who thought mommy was on a work trip.

“It took a toll mentally because when I came home, and I knew I was facing another trial I was so scared to build that connection again with them.. in case I had to leave again,” she said.

Now, as a free woman, she has different worries for her kids.

“When they get older and they are able to see it, the stuff that was said, the comments that were posted, the statuses that were made, that stuff lives on forever,” said Bevily.

Through all of it, she said her church and her family stood by her side. One person in particular, her brother Chris. She called him her biggest supporter. When she went to prison, she said she stopped taking his phone calls because she couldn’t find the strength to hear his voice.

“I couldn’t talk to my brother because he looked at me like I was superwoman, and I couldn’t get outta that place,” said Bevily. “I felt like I was letting him down and he was fighting, he was doing everything he could.”

For Bevily, those legal battles are over. She said she knows people will always have an opinion about this case, but she’s happy just to be home with her kids and her husband.

“My husband stood beside me, just as I stood beside him, and neither of us got brownie points because that’s what we were supposed to do,” said Bevily. “And again, I don’t want my story to be one of betrayal, but one of resilience.”

