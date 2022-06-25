Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party

Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party
Eighteen-year-old shot hours after her birthday party(Latrice Kennon)
By Bria Bolden
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to five shootings overnight and early Saturday morning.

One of those shootings left 18-year-old Breanna Keys in critical condition at a local hospital.

Breanna’s family said she’s recovering in the ICU after she was shot in the face Friday night leaving her birthday party.

”My thing is why? I don’t understand why,” said Breanna’s mother, Latrice Kennon.

There’s frustration and confusion among Latrice Kennon and her family.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened on Marianna Street just before 9:30 p.m.

“A car came speeding down the street just letting off shots,” said Tamertrius Burks, the victim’s cousin.

Burks was outside when the spray of bullets rang out.

She said just hours before, they were celebrating Breanna’s 18th birthday at a family member’s house.

Breanna and her boyfriend were leaving the party when they were both hit by gunfire.

“Next thing you know a vehicle beside us somebody got on the ground they started shooting back at the people that were shooting at them and Breanna got caught in the middle,” Burks said.

Breanna arrived at the hospital in critical condition with injuries to her jaw and ear.

As of Saturday morning, she’s been recovering in the intensive care unit.

“She was alert, moving her hands everything. With a trach in her throat for her to breathe. She didn’t have to go through that and I just want justice for her to make sure she has a full recovery,” Kennon said.

Her family is keeping hope alive for Breanna who has a long road to recovery and multiple surgeries ahead of her.

“She was at the wrong place at the wrong time. They need to put these guns down,” Kennon said.

Breanna’s boyfriend experienced non-critical injuries.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information on this investigation please reach out to Memphis Police.

