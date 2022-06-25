Round two preliminary competition winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight the Miss Mississippi candidates compete in the last round of preliminary competition. Miss Mississippi State University and Miss Riverbend took top honors Thursday night.

Even with a microphone glitch, Miss Riverbend Kayla Braswell continued to sing for the Miss Mississippi audience and judges.

Braswell said, “I’m really glad that happened tonight. People call me crazy for that probably, but the reason I am so glad is because I’ve always had such bad anxiety before performing. I always thought about the outside factors that I could not control. So having this moment really showed me that my performance is about what I can control and what I can do in feeling confident in myself.”

She was allowed to return to the stage to perform her talent, and it paid off.

“The show must go on,” Braswell said. “I’ve lived by that forever, and that really showed through tonight.”

In Red Carpet Evening Wear, judges look for confidence and poise. Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins gets the highest score. This is her second year to compete at Miss Mississippi and her first preliminary win.

Perkins said, “I wanted to be an example for other young girls that you know you can come in all shapes and sizes and still represent yourself in a confident way.”

All 31 candidates will be back on the stage Friday night. Group C will compete in Talent. That group had on-stage questions and Social Impact Statements Thursday. Miss Riverbend competes in Red Carpet Evening Wear, and Miss Mississippi State will have On State Interview and her Social Impact Statement at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

