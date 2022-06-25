Groups react to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Groups on both sides of the abortion debate here in Mississippi are speaking out over the ruling.

The organizations I spoke with didn’t hold back when talking about this historic ruling, while some are happy about the ruling and said it’s about time.

Others say it’s unfair, disappointing, and a slap in the face to all women.

The Alliance Defending Freedom is rejoicing over the Supreme Court ruling saying it protects life and empowers and supports women.

In fact, some attorneys with the ADF served on Mississippi’s legal team to defend its abortion law to the high court, a case that helped overturn Roe v Wade.

“We were very encouraged after those arguments, and that encouragement has now proven correct with the Supreme Court’s incredible decision today, finding that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the constitution,” said Kellie Fiedorek with Alliance Defending Freedom.

However, not everyone is celebrating.

“I am angry, I am sad,” Vara Lyons with ACLU of Mississippi said.

The American Civil liberties Union of Mississippi calls the Supreme Court ruling a devastating decision that will have a negative impact here in the state and across the nation.

“As being a woman of childbearing age and having skim the opinion so far, it really feels like the state is saying that my body is their property,” said Lyons. “It bothers me that we have a lot of white males, conservative politicians like Gov. Tate Reeves who will never be in a position to have to make a choice whether or not to bear a child, rejoicing at this decision.”

The CEO and director of Sisters in Birth here in Jackson agrees.

“This is the Super Bowl, the political Super Bowl for the Republican party, which claims to be pro-life but is clearly not pro-life,” said the CEO founder of Sisters in Birth Inc Getty Israel. “This goal was to end a woman’s access to abortion in states like Mississippi, states that have the worst birth outcomes.”

She says instead of pro-life groups focusing on stripping women of their right to choose or end a pregnancy, they should turn their attention to providing the resources and funding to helping women in need.

“I don’t think any woman gets up and plans to have abortion or makes it one of the goals in life, but there are things that drive her to having that abortion. Why don’t we address those things? That’s public health,” Israel said.

