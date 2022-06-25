First Alert Forecast: hot weather to continue into Sunday ahead of relief by the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most spots will stay dry into this evening, a few showers and thunderstorms will continue to some, mainly off to the south, before we all trend drier into tonight. Temperatures will slowly cool down over the next several hours to the middle 70s by early Sunday morning.

Heat stress concerns are also expected on Sunday with highs forecast to top out in the middle to upper 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. There is a slightly better chance for showers and storms by this time, which could help provide relief from the steamy weather.

A much welcome shift in our weather pattern will arrive by the start of the upcoming work week as the ridge starts to weaken and a front drops in from the north. Highs all this week will be much closer to normal most afternoons in the lower 90s. Chances for rain and storms will also become more possible on a daily basis as the front stays nearby to our south.

Talkin’ Tropics: We are keeping a close eye on the tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic that has a medium 60% chance for formation over the next 5 days. This area of disturbed weather could form into a tropical depression by this week as it tracks west. The Gulf will also be a place to watch over the next few days where there is now a low 20% chance for formation over the next 5 days. This is due to the front that will be just to our south where an area of low pressure could possibly form into the week ahead.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.