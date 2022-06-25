First Alert Forecast: closer to normal temperatures & better chances for rain expected into the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s another warm and muggy start this morning in the 70s across most of the area. A quick warm up to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees is expected by this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Continue to stay hydrated and use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors! There is a slight chance or a few stray showers this afternoon/evening, but most of us will remain dry. Warm and muggy conditions will carry into tonight as low temperatures slowly fall back to the 70s.

Good Saturday morning everyone!!☕️



What a beautiful sunrise to kick off the weekend☀️😍 #mswx pic.twitter.com/mY28WYlhyn — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) June 25, 2022

Heat stress concerns are also expected on Sunday with highs forecast to top out in the middle to upper 90s with feels like temperatures back in the triple digits. There is a slightly better chance for Scattered showers and storms tomorrow as a front starts to near from the north and moisture surges in from the south. Anyone who gets caught up under a shower/storm could see a bit of relief from the steamy weather.

A much welcome shift in our weather pattern will arrive by the start of the upcoming work week as the ridge starts to weaken and a front drops in from the north. Highs all this week will be much closer to normal most afternoons in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chances for rain and storms will also become more possible on a daily basis as the front stays nearby to our south close to the Gulf Coast.

Talkin’ Tropics: We are keeping a close eye on the tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic that has a medium 60% chance for formation over the next 5 days. This area of disturbed weather could form into a tropical depression by this week as it tracks west. The Gulf will also be a place to watch over the next few days where there is now a low 20% chance for formation over the next 5 days. This is due to the front that will be just to our south where an area of low pressure could possibly form into the week ahead.

