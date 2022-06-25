Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There’s a wide range of emotions to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Outside the high court, large crowds of protesters are making their voices heard.

At The White House, the administration is calling on lawmakers to take action.

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.

Friday’s ruling will mean access to legal abortion may be more difficult for Americans living in states that want to regulate or ban abortion.

The decision comes after the Senate failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act last month.

Gray Washington News Bureau asked Klein what the administration’s next step will be to respond to the ruling.

“The only body that can restore this right no amount of executive action can counteract a fundamental right that has been taken away by the Supreme Court is Congress,” said Klein.

The ruling was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

His argument declares that abortion is not a right protected by the constitution—and that the decision should return to the states.

In opposition, Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan argued that this will have far-reaching impacts on women’s rights—with the decision still allowing for bans on abortion.

Thirteen states have already passed laws aimed at further restricting legal access to abortion as early as conception. Some ban abortion even in cases of incest or rape.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are promising legislative action to federally protect the right to an abortion, but they would need Republican support in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
An Entergy customer in Mississippi? Get ready for an $80 check or bill credit
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
3 On Your Side Investigates: Family hasn’t received $10,000 generator ordered a year ago
JPD: Suspect shoots into house, striking woman in the back on Rainey Road
JPD: Suspect shoots into house, striking woman in the back on Rainey Road

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
After Roe v. Wade decision, Philip Gunn says he will form ‘Speaker’s Commission on Life’
Wicker said for three decades the State of Mississippi has been a pioneer in the fight for life.
Four Mississippi leaders praise Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Supreme Court
‘It is a joyous day!’ | Gov. Reeves reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
File image
MDOC partners with governor to host job fair for recent parolees