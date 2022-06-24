Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Speaker Philip Gunn responds after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Speaker Philip Gunn is set to respond after, in a landmark decision, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

In a tweet moments after Roe was overturned, the Speaker wrote, “With love for children and the women who bear them, we move forward to secure strong and lasting legal protections and cultural support for life, and a vibrant network of abortion alternatives.”

Gunn also revealed his plans to form a “Speaker’s Commission on Life,” which, he says, will appoint House members and experts on policy, women’s health, adoption and child protection. They will be charged with recommending “Next Steps for Life.”

Mississippi has a “trigger law” which will take effect now that Roe has been overturned. It outlaws abortion in the state except in cases of rape and threat to the mother’s life.

However, the trigger law does not take effect immediately. It becomes law ten days after Mississippi’s Attorney General, Lynn Fitch, determines Roe has been overturned.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
An Entergy customer in Mississippi? Get ready for an $80 check or bill credit
Shannon-Ross is facing charges of embezzlement and false reporting of a crime.
Vicksburg woman in court for embezzlement, false reporting of crime
47-year-old Port Gibson man killed in single car crash

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Wicker said for three decades the State of Mississippi has been a pioneer in the fight for life.
Four Mississippi leaders praise Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Speaker Philip Gunn responds after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Speaker Philip Gunn responds after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Supreme Court
‘It is a joyous day!’ | Gov. Reeves reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade