WATCH LIVE: Speaker Philip Gunn responds after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Speaker Philip Gunn is set to respond after, in a landmark decision, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

In a tweet moments after Roe was overturned, the Speaker wrote, “With love for children and the women who bear them, we move forward to secure strong and lasting legal protections and cultural support for life, and a vibrant network of abortion alternatives.”

Gunn also revealed his plans to form a “Speaker’s Commission on Life,” which, he says, will appoint House members and experts on policy, women’s health, adoption and child protection. They will be charged with recommending “Next Steps for Life.”

Mississippi has a “trigger law” which will take effect now that Roe has been overturned. It outlaws abortion in the state except in cases of rape and threat to the mother’s life.

However, the trigger law does not take effect immediately. It becomes law ten days after Mississippi’s Attorney General, Lynn Fitch, determines Roe has been overturned.

