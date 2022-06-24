UPDATE: Highway 80 in Brandon back open after powerlines shut down traffic

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - After both directions on Highway 80 in Brandon near the post office were blocked due to the collapse of several powerlines on Friday, the Brandon Police Department announced that the highway is now back open.

AT&T and cable companies were contacted Friday morning to fix the issue.

