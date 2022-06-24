Connect. Shop. Support Local.
UPDATE: Highway 80 in Brandon back open after powerlines shut down traffic

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - After both directions on Highway 80 in Brandon near the post office were blocked due to the collapse of several powerlines on Friday, the Brandon Police Department announced that the highway is now back open.

AT&T and cable companies were contacted Friday morning to fix the issue.

