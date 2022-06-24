Round two of preliminary competition underway in Vicksburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More preliminary winners will take the walk down the Miss Mississippi runway tonight. Thirty-one candidates compete in Talent Red Carpet Evening Wear and On Stage Interview when they will make their Social Impact Statement.

Eleven of the Miss Mississippi candidates competed in Red Carpet Evening Wear Wednesday night. It was Miss Jones County Karsyn Ulmer who took top honors.

Ulmer said, “You know I’m absolutely mind blown as a first-year. This is definitely a very big deal to me.” Ulmer is from Laurel and attends the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I’m pursuing a dual degree in Elementary and Special Education,” Ulmer said.

In Talent, there were singers, baton twirlers, and dancers, including the first alternate from 2021, Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal. Miss University Abigail Church got the win, her first on the Miss Mississippi stage.

“I asked my mom when I was four, ‘Mom, I want to take ballet. Can you put me in ballet class?’ And ever since then, I have never looked back. It was a hobby that quickly turned into a passion, that turned into a way to really express myself and feel the most at home on a stage.”

Tonight 10 other candidates will compete in Talent, Miss University competes in Red Carpet Evening Wear, and Miss Jones County will have her On Stage Interview and Social Impact Statement at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

