Rankin Co. deputy rescues child, renders first aid to driver after fiery wreck on I-20

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County deputy is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a child and rendering first aid to a driver after a fiery crash on the interstate Friday.

It happened while Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputy Tony Shack was on routine patrol on Interstate 20 around 2 p.m.

Shack was driving eastbound around mile marker 62 when he drove up on an accident in which an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle had crashed.

The 18-wheeler cab was fully engulfed and the fire was spreading to the trailer. Shack ran to the passenger vehicle where he heard a child screaming.

Shack found the child near the passenger vehicle behind a downed tree, picked him up and removed him from where the fire was. The child’s mother and father were able to extract themselves from their vehicle and followed Shack to safety.

The couple told Shack that the driver of the other vehicle appeared to be dead and was laying on the ground near his vehicle.

Shack went to the vehicle where he saw the driver laying on the ground with his back on fire. Shack then went to the man and removed him from the flames. Shack extinguished the flames and rendered first aid.

“We are extremely fortunate and very proud to have brave and quick thinking deputies like Tony Shack serving the citizens of Rankin County and the State of Mississippi,” a statement from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office read.

