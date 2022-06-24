Power lines fall on Highway 80 in Brandon, blocking both directions

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both directions of Highway 80 in Brandon near the post office are blocked after several large phone and cable TV lines fell Friday morning.

AT&T and cable companies have been contacted, but, according to the Brandon Police Department, they did not give an estimated time of arrival.

“Please be prepared for delays,” police said. “Plan alternate routes.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.