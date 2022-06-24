Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Power lines fall on Highway 80 in Brandon, blocking both directions

Power lines fall on Highway 80 in Brandon, blocking both directions
Power lines fall on Highway 80 in Brandon, blocking both directions(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both directions of Highway 80 in Brandon near the post office are blocked after several large phone and cable TV lines fell Friday morning.

AT&T and cable companies have been contacted, but, according to the Brandon Police Department, they did not give an estimated time of arrival.

“Please be prepared for delays,” police said. “Plan alternate routes.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Shannon-Ross is facing charges of embezzlement and false reporting of a crime.
Vicksburg woman in court for embezzlement, false reporting of crime
47-year-old Port Gibson man killed in single car crash
Runoff set for 3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Michael Guest pushing back on what he calls ‘mistruths’ being put out by his opponent ahead of upcoming runoff

Latest News

Wicker said for three decades the State of Mississippi has been a pioneer in the fight for life.
Mississippi leaders praise Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Supreme Court
‘It is a joyous day!’ | Gov. Reeves reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: peak of the heat Friday, into weekend
The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty