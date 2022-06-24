Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Investigators have apprehended Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36, for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36
Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

According to Mississippi Crime Stoppers, the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon on Aster Street near the Helena community in Jackson County.

Robinson was later encountered by a Pascagoula K-9 handler in a wooded area in Helena. He then allegedly fired in the direction of the handler, striking the K-9. The handler then reportedly returned fire, hitting the suspect. The K-9, known as Officer Exo, was transported to an emergency veterinarian in Mobile, but unfortunately passed away after succumbing to his injuries, according to Pascagoula Police. The suspect was also taken to a nearby hospital.

The K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson, who was fleeing from the police.
The K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson, who was fleeing from the police.(Pascagoula Police Department)

If you can offer any additional information, contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

This story is currently developing.

