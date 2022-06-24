Multiple reports of gunfire on Rainey Road, JPD investigating

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on Rainey Road in South Jackson Friday morning.

Police have blocked off the road with its crime scene unit and numerous investigators are on the scene.

There have been multiple reports of gunfire, but JPD has not confirmed exactly what happened.

WLBT is working to learn more details and will update this story as information becomes available.

