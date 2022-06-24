Four Mississippi leaders praise Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four political leaders in Mississippi are praising the historic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

This outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, including Mississippi.

The ruling came more than a month after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

Read all reactions below.

#RoeVsWade has been a terrible stain on our nation for too long. I'm grateful to God for His divine guidance in the Supreme Court’s decision on #Dobbs, and I'm so proud that MS has had a leading role in this case. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) June 24, 2022

Today marks a new era in American history. Roe v. Wade is finally behind us. This decision is a victory, not only for women and children, but for the Court itself. Now, our work to empower women truly begins. #empowerwomenpromotelife pic.twitter.com/3B3CiIMmTD — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) June 24, 2022

The day so many prayed for is here. HB1510 is law and Roe v. Wade is no more. With love for children and the women who bear them, we move forward to secure strong and lasting legal protections and cultural support for life, and a vibrant network of abortion alternatives. 1/3 — Philip Gunn (@PhilipGunnMS) June 24, 2022

This is a momentous day for our nation, and Mississippi led the charge. This decision is an answered prayer, marking the beginning of the next chapter in our fight to protect the unborn. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) June 24, 2022

