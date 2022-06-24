Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Maggie Wade given Distinguished Service Award by Miss Mississippi Corporation

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congratulations go out to our own Maggie Wade!

She was recognized by the Miss Mississippi Corporation tonight with the Distinguished Service Award. It is given to her in honor of her 27 years of coverage for the competition.

Mayor George Flaggs and city leaders also declared June 23rd Maggie Wade Day in Vicksburg. She received a key to the city in addition to a special proclamation.

