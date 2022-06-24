Maggie Wade given Distinguished Service Award by Miss Mississippi Corporation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congratulations go out to our own Maggie Wade!

She was recognized by the Miss Mississippi Corporation tonight with the Distinguished Service Award. It is given to her in honor of her 27 years of coverage for the competition.

Mayor George Flaggs and city leaders also declared June 23rd Maggie Wade Day in Vicksburg. She received a key to the city in addition to a special proclamation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.