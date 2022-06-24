Kroger employee healthcare plan covers abortion travel costs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger’s healthcare plan does cover some of the cost if an employee would need to travel for an abortion, according to a statement from a company spokesperson.

Kroger, like Disney, Netflix and others, say they will cover the costs if an employee needs to travel to get an abortion.

At The Kroger Family of Companies, we strive to ensure our associates have access to a wide variety of benefits that provide value in their lives today and in the future. We invest in the whole person with a comprehensive benefits package that includes quality, affordable health care and travel benefits up to $4,000 to facilitate access to quality care for several categories of medical treatments and a full range of reproductive health care services, including abortion and fertility treatments, for company-plan participants.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which “is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states,” the Associated Press reports.

In Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost announced the state’s Heartbeat Bill “is now the law.”

The law bans abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

