JPD seeking public’s help identifying dead body found on Woodell Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a male victim whose body was found on Woodell Drive earlier this month.

JPD says the man’s arms displayed tattoos reading, “Long Live A Jay” and “Mac.”

If you recognize these images, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

