Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

JPD seeking public’s help identifying dead body found on Woodell Drive

(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a male victim whose body was found on Woodell Drive earlier this month.

JPD says the man’s arms displayed tattoos reading, “Long Live A Jay” and “Mac.”

If you recognize these images, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
An Entergy customer in Mississippi? Get ready for an $80 check or bill credit
Shannon-Ross is facing charges of embezzlement and false reporting of a crime.
Vicksburg woman in court for embezzlement, false reporting of crime
47-year-old Port Gibson man killed in single car crash

Latest News

Rankin Co. deputy rescues child, renders first aid to driver after fiery wreck on I-20
Rankin Co. deputy rescues child, renders first aid to driver after fiery wreck on I-20
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
Columbus woman scores half a million dollar win in MS Lottery