Jackson issues city-wide boil water notice due to ‘pressure issues’ at plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The entire city of Jackson is under a boil water notice due to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, the city of Jackson says.

City officials are asking everyone in the city, surface and well water customers, to boil their water until further notice.

Friday’s notice comes days after the city issued a water conservation advisory, concerned about the added pressure an increased water demand would bring.

City officials will hold a media briefing at City Hall at 1 p.m. to address the issue.

The city says ongoing mechanical issues with filtration equipment at the plant, combined with higher than normal demand due to prolonged high temperatures, have led to low water pressure in both systems.

Once the pressure drops below 65 psi, the City of Jackson is required to issue a citywide notice.

Meanwhile, a water distribution site has been set up to accommodate residents with low or no water pressure.

In response, the City is handing out cases of bottled water at Forest Hill High School, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and running while supplies last. Affected residents will also have access to potable water at Fire Station 23.

The station is directly across the street from the school.

The Jackson Fire Department will be handing out buckets to fill water in as supplies last.

It is advised that residents bring a container of their own.

