Advertisement

‘It is a joyous day!’ | Gov. Reeves reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court
Supreme Court(MGN)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has released a statement moments after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.

This landmark decision has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

Reeves called it a “joyous day,” saying the Supreme Court decision, “has made the nation safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago.”

“Despite what some may claim, Mississippi’s objective was never simply to win a court case – it’s been to create a culture of life across the country,” Governor Reeves said.

Read the full statement below.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Shannon-Ross is facing charges of embezzlement and false reporting of a crime.
Vicksburg woman in court for embezzlement, false reporting of crime
47-year-old Port Gibson man killed in single car crash
Runoff set for 3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Michael Guest pushing back on what he calls ‘mistruths’ being put out by his opponent ahead of upcoming runoff

Latest News

Wicker said for three decades the State of Mississippi has been a pioneer in the fight for life.
Mississippi leaders praise Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Power lines fall on Highway 80 in Brandon, blocking both directions
Power lines fall on Highway 80 in Brandon, blocking both directions
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: peak of the heat Friday, into weekend
The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty