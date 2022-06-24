First Alert Forecast: The Weekend Is Here

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures near 100 degrees continue, but changes are on the way, as soon as this weekend. While we’ll make another go at the century mark Saturday, more showers and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the lower and middle 90s on Sunday. In fact, a better chance for rain on Monday and Tuesday will result in highs closer to 90 degrees. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 70s, regardless, but temperatures will be held back in the 90s for much of next week as we have a daily chance for rain, which is typical of the summertime weather pattern we’ll be experiencing. Average high this time of year is 91 degrees. Invest 94L, which is the technical name for a disturbance in the Atlantic, has a 60 percent chance for development over the next five days, but is not considered a threat over the next 7 days in our area. Friday’s high temperature reached 98 degrees.

