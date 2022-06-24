First Alert Forecast: peak of the heat Friday, into weekend

FRIDAY: In the wake of the weak front, humidity levels will ease down slightly to round out the work week, mainly N/E of Metro Jackson – but we’ll keep the heat in place as highs press their way back toward the upper 90s for yet another day. Expect mostly sunny skies with light breezes. A few isolated storms could bubble up S/W of Metro Jackson during the afternoon. Lows will drop into the middle 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Another heat bubble will expand over the region to kick off the weekend. Expect highs on Saturday to be near 100; Sunday, still in the middle to upper 90s. Sunshine will win out Saturday with small chance of a cooling shower or storm. Chances will increase by Sunday afternoon as a surge of moisture comes off the Gulf of Mexico and an approaching front comes down the eastern side of the heat bubble. A few of the storms could be gusty and strong. Lows both nights will be in the 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: As the upper ridge backs away, temperatures will ease back to ‘near-normal’ for late June across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s with increased opportunities for seeing cooling relief for showers and storms. No one day will be a complete washout. Expect a mix of clouds and sun daily to facilitate the, generally, afternoon storm chances.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: A wave coming off western Africa is looking more likely it could form into a tropical depression by the early portions of next week in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. While it won’t pose a threat immediately, it’ll be something we keep an eye on over the coming days.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

