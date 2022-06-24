First Alert Forecast: hot & steamy through this weekend ahead of near normal highs next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a slight chance for a few downpours this afternoon and evening, skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures quickly heat up. High temperatures this afternoon are forecast to make it to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Feels like temperatures could exceed 105 degrees over the next few hours, mainly across areas to the southwest where a Heat Advisory is currently in effect. Warm and humid conditions will carry overnight as lows slowly fall to the middle 70s.

With our weather still under the influence of the ridge of high pressure, heat stress concerns will carry into this weekend. Temperatures will likely peak near 100 degrees on Saturday and in the upper 90s on Sunday. While there could be a couple of showers around on Saturday, a slightly better chances for scattered showers and storms will exist on Sunday as moisture surges in from the south and a front starts to near from the north.

The heat will finally back off some going into next week as the upper-level ridge breaks down. We will likely see more in the way of lower 90s most days. Chances for rain and storms will also be more elevated through the week ahead than recent days as a front hangs out just to our south.

Talkin’ Tropics: We are keeping an eye on a tropical wave located eastern Tropical Atlantic today that has a medium 60% chance for tropical formation over the next days. This disturbance could form into a tropical depression sometime next week as it tracks westward.

