Columbus woman scores half a million dollar win in MS Lottery

(Pexels)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi woman is now the winner of half a million dollars!

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, a Columbus woman claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Friday.

Normally purchasing five tickets each week, the woman went with her gut and bought ten for Tuesday’s drawing, with the lucky number seven ticket revealing her big win.

The Jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $55,000.

