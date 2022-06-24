Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

An Entergy customer in Mississippi? Get ready for an $80 check or bill credit

(KY3)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission has announced a $300,000,000 settlement with Entergy Mississippi.

Along with other things, the settlement will produce cash payments or bill credits to Entergy Mississippi’s 461,000 customers.

The settlement with Entergy Mississippi and other parties is related to 13 litigated proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Two-thirds of the settlement, according to The Mississippi Public Service Commission, will be used to offset high natural prices caused by global spikes in energy markets.

Thirty-five million will be used for a onetime bill credit or check of approximately $80 for each customer.

The remaining $65 million will provide additional benefits that will mitigate future costs to customers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Renaming Ellis Avenue after Jackson Blues legend to cost more than $1 million

Latest News

3 On Your Side Investigates: Family hasn’t received $10,000 generator ordered a year ago
Maggie Wade given Distinguished Service Award by Miss Mississippi Corporation
3 On Your Side Investigates: Family hasn’t received $10,000 generator ordered a year ago
WLBT at 10p