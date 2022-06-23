Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
‘We go again tomorrow’ | Ole Miss falls to Arkansas in College World Series

(WTOK Sports)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Ole Miss fell 3-2 Wednesday night against Arkansas in the College World Series.

The Rebels are now in a must-win situation and will face off against the Razorbacks again Thursday. The Rebels must win Thursday’s matchup to make it to the championship series.

