‘We go again tomorrow’ | Ole Miss falls to Arkansas in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Ole Miss fell 3-2 Wednesday night against Arkansas in the College World Series.

The Rebels are now in a must-win situation and will face off against the Razorbacks again Thursday. The Rebels must win Thursday’s matchup to make it to the championship series.

We go again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Z0z8oECcdP — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 23, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.