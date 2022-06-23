‘We go again tomorrow’ | Ole Miss falls to Arkansas in College World Series
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Ole Miss fell 3-2 Wednesday night against Arkansas in the College World Series.
The Rebels are now in a must-win situation and will face off against the Razorbacks again Thursday. The Rebels must win Thursday’s matchup to make it to the championship series.
We go again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Z0z8oECcdP— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 23, 2022
