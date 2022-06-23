Vicksburg woman in court for embezzlement, false reporting of crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lacey Shannon-Ross, 38, of Vicksburg appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, June 20, 2022.

She is charged with embezzlement and false reporting of a crime. Both charges stemmed from a theft that occurred at Sally’s Beauty Supply, 2186 Iowa Boulevard, on May 27, 2022.

Judge Carpenter set Shannon-Ross’s bond at $5,000.00 and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury

