Vicksburg woman in court for embezzlement, false reporting of crime

Bond set at $5,000
Shannon-Ross is facing charges of embezzlement and false reporting of a crime.
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lacey Shannon-Ross, 38, of Vicksburg appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, June 20, 2022.

She is charged with embezzlement and false reporting of a crime. Both charges stemmed from a theft that occurred at Sally’s Beauty Supply, 2186 Iowa Boulevard, on May 27, 2022.

Judge Carpenter set Shannon-Ross’s bond at $5,000.00 and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury

