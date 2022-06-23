Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Copiah County man

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Benny Ray Thedford, of Wesson.

Thedford is said to be 5′11″ tall and 157 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Monday, June 20, around 7 p.m., in the 3000 block of Shady Grove Lane in Copiah County.

He was walking in an unknown direction.

At the time, he was wearing blue jeans and no shirt.

Family members say Thedford suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information, please call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.

