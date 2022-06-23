Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Copiah County man

Silver Alert has been issued for Benny Ray Thedford.
Silver Alert has been issued for Benny Ray Thedford.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Benny Ray Thedford, of Wesson.

Thedford is said to be 5′11″ tall and 157 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Monday, June 20, around 7 p.m., in the 3000 block of Shady Grove Lane in Copiah County.

He was walking in an unknown direction.

At the time, he was wearing blue jeans and no shirt.

Family members say Thedford suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information, please call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
Renaming Ellis Avenue after Jackson Blues legend to cost more than $1 million
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping his own daughter
Yazoo Co. man found guilty of raping family member released on bond

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Hinds County voting machines.
Election commissioners question why contractor had to stop delivering machines days before runoffs
‘We go again tomorrow’ | Ole Miss falls to Arkansas in College World Series
Vicksburg mayor proposes youth curfew to address crime