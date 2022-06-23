Ole Miss defeats Arkansas, will now head to College World Series Championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - The Rebels downed the Razorbacks 2-0 to head to the CWS Championship Series behind a stellar performance from Ace Dylan DeLucia.

The Ole Miss pitcher went the distance on the mound to secure the shutout victory.

The Rebels will play the Oklahoma sooners on Saturday, June 25, at 6 p.m. in a best 2-out-of-3 series for the College World Series Title.

If Ole Miss goes on to win the whole thing, it will be the first CWS championship in their history. It will also be the second consecutive CWS championship for a Mississippi school.

