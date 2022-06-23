Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UPDATE: Hattiesburg woman located, safe

Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman who was reported missing.

According to HPD, Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe.

HPD previously reported that Lamichhane was last seen on Monday, June 20, at her home on Hardy Street. No last known clothing description was given.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Deseonte Raysheun McBride, 27
Masked man with gun robs Wendy’s in Pearl, arrested a ‘short time later’

Latest News

Ole Miss defeats Arkansas, will now head to College World Series Championship
Ole Miss defeats Arkansas, will now head to College World Series Championship
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Miss University and Miss Jones County win in first round of prelims
47-year-old Port Gibson man killed in single car crash