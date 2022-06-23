UPDATE: Hattiesburg woman located, safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman who was reported missing.

According to HPD, Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe.

HPD previously reported that Lamichhane was last seen on Monday, June 20, at her home on Hardy Street. No last known clothing description was given.

