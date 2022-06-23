Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man indicted for killing tenant with machete

Leaford Anderson is charged second-degree murder.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An indictment was handed down to a Memphis man accused of killing a person with a machete.

Leaford Anderson, 53, is charged with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Anderson and Edward Brooks, his tenant at a South Memphis rooming house, got into an argument the night of September 17, 2021, over Brooks parking in the grass.

Several hours later, another argument broke out between the two. This time, police say, Anderson pulled out a machete and hit Brooks several times in the face, head, forearms and leg.

Brooks was found unresponsive in a hallway and pronounced dead.

