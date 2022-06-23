JSU to kick off program helping high schoolers transition to college

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Transitioning from high school to college can be overwhelming, but Jackson State University is trying to make it as smooth as possible through its Summer Bridge Program.

The Louis Stokes Mississippi Alliance for Minority Participation (LSMAMP) Summer Bridge Program kicks off on July 6.

The four-week program is sponsored by the National Science Foundation, which aims to increase the number of minority students completing baccalaureate degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

The program is composed of two major components: classroom instruction on various STEM topics and transition skills through mentorships and seminars.

To be accepted, students must be graduating seniors and incoming freshmen.

Here are other focus areas:

Student empowerment

Presentation skills

Research/lab skills

Academic courses in college algebra, biology and chemistry

University life courses

Computer science and programming

Robotics

Mentoring

Lunch will be provided during the commuter program, which runs through July 29.

For more information, contact Tchounwou (601-979-1604) or her assistant, Muna Abdelrahim, program data coordinator analyst (601-979-0783).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.