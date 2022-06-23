Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A business owner along Northside Drive in Jackson says he’s reached a breaking point with crime after he says he was robbed and shot outside of his establishment.

Now he’s considering whether to pack up and move out of the Capital City.

“I’m still alive, I’m still here by the grace of God. All Glory be to God, I’m still here,” said John Doe, a Jackson business owner.

The man owns a business on Northside Drive. He doesn’t want the name of his business or identity revealed for safety reasons, so, for this story, we’re calling him “John Doe.”

This past Saturday, he says he received a call from a friend that a bush was on fire behind his store. Doe says he then called the fire department looking for help.

“I looked at the fire because the fire was getting higher, so I was getting ready to go back to my vehicle and call the fire department again,” said Doe. “But then I saw two individuals, so I’m thinking they are with the fire department. At that time I realized they were carjackers and they told me to give everything up.”

The businessman says he panicked and immediately went to take cover.

“I ducked behind the vehicle because they was talking about shooting me, so I pretty much got ready to run and I looked up in the window and one of them caught a glimpse of me, that’s when they shot at me,” he said.

Doe says he was shot in the right jaw, and the bullet traveled and came out through his shoulder. He says doctors described his injuries as a miracle.

“Because they said, One inch to the left, you would have been voiceless for the rest of your life, and over to the right, you would have hit a main artery. You didn’t suffer no damage or hit a vein, so you good to go.”

He says crime in Jackson has gotten out of hand and it’s now forcing him to make a tough decision.

“I’m thinking about leaving, packing up and moving somewhere else like Madison, Ridgeland somewhere crime is not as high,” he admitted.

Doe says the thieves got away with his 2007 tan and black Chevrolet Avalanche and everything inside. A cash reward is now being offered.

We reached out to JPD but have not heard back. However, the businessman says JPD is still investigating the crime. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact police.

