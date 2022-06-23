First Alert Weather Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat continues as we reached 99 degrees again today, second day in a row. Near 100-degree temperatures will continue through this weekend. The heat index will be upwards of 110 degrees. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons or evenings, but a better chance will develop Sunday afternoon and Monday as a front moves in. There is a weak frontal system will knock the temperatures down by a few degrees Monday and Tuesday, plus the chance for a little more rain will help as well, just not the humidity. Average high this time of year is 91. We are watching the tropics for some development in the central or western Atlantic Ocean this weekend or early next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.