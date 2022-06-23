Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat continues as we reached 99 degrees again today, second day in a row. Near 100-degree temperatures will continue through this weekend. The heat index will be upwards of 110 degrees. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons or evenings, but a better chance will develop Sunday afternoon and Monday as a front moves in. There is a weak frontal system will knock the temperatures down by a few degrees Monday and Tuesday, plus the chance for a little more rain will help as well, just not the humidity. Average high this time of year is 91. We are watching the tropics for some development in the central or western Atlantic Ocean this weekend or early next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Deseonte Raysheun McBride, 27
Masked man with gun robs Wendy’s in Pearl, arrested a ‘short time later’

Latest News

Near 100 degree highs today
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat to carry into the weekend before relief arrives by next week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: stifling heat continues; nearing 100° by weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sweltering heat continues late week, into weekend
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: