First Alert Forecast: stifling heat continues; nearing 100° by weekend

THURSDAY: Still under the upper ridge, expect more of the same regarding heat and humidity across central and southwest Mississippi. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s amid a mostly sunny sky. A few isolated storms could bubble up with the daytime heating as a weak front slips southward – which, coupled with the humidity will feel closer to 102-108 again. Any storms will tamp down quickly after sunset with lows in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: In the wake of the weak front, humidity levels will ease down slightly to round out the work week, mainly N/E of Metro Jackson – but we’ll keep the heat in place as highs press their way back toward the upper 90s for yet another day. Expect mostly sunny skies with light breezes. A few isolated storms could bubble up S/W of Metro Jackson during the afternoon. Lows will drop into the middle 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The expansive upper ridge overhead will keep chances rain at bay for Saturday and push temperatures to a maximum. Expect highs nearing 100 – with heat stress levels pegging the ‘elevated’ category each day, feeling between 105-110 daily. Record highs will also be challenged. By Sunday, a weakness on the ridge’s eastern flank could provide a little relief, in the form of widely spaced showers and storms – with better opportunities looking to emerge early next week as front slips southward. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.