First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat to carry into the weekend before relief arrives by next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another afternoon of scorching heat is expecting across central and southwest MS. High temperatures will once again be above normal in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms will be possible into this evening as a boundary slips in from the north. Besides this slight chance for rain, most spots will say dry and hot. Try to stay cool everyone! Any showers on the radar will fade away overnight as lows bottom out in the middle 70s.

Heat stress concerns will also carry into our Friday as we round out the work week. Temperatures are forecast to creep up to the upper 90s with heat indices upwards of 105 to possibly higher in some spots, mainly to the southwest. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours as the weak boundary stays nearby.

Dangerous heat with temperatures around 100 degrees is anticipated over the weekend. Continue to use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors. Relief from the really hot weather is expected by early next week as the upper ridge weakens and another front drops in. This will lead to more seasonal highs in the lower 90s with better chances for rain. Lower to middle 90s will carry through much of next week along with shower chances.

Talkin’ Tropics: A tropical disturbance over the eastern Tropical Atlantic has a low chance for formation over the next 5 days. Gradual development is possible by early next week as this area of disturbed weather tracks westward.

