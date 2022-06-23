Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Family escapes before fire destroys Vicksburg home

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators are working to find out what sparked a fire at a Vicksburg home.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, the family that lives in the house on Belva Drive was home when the fire started but they were able to escape.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

