Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

47-year-old Port Gibson man killed in single car crash

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 47-year-old man from Port Gibson.

MHP says Marlon T. McDonald, 47, died after his car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Investigators say the crash happened on Highway 18 in Hinds County just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

McDonald was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk
Deseonte Raysheun McBride, 27
Masked man with gun robs Wendy’s in Pearl, arrested a ‘short time later’
Renaming Ellis Avenue after Jackson Blues legend to cost more than $1 million

Latest News

The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board has appointed Mark Smith as the agency’s new executive...
Mississippi VA names new executive director
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city
Leaford Anderson is charged second-degree murder.
Man indicted for killing tenant with machete
Cdarrius Norman, 17 and Treyon Washington, 24
Two additional people sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty state trooper