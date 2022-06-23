47-year-old Port Gibson man killed in single car crash

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 47-year-old man from Port Gibson.

MHP says Marlon T. McDonald, 47, died after his car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Investigators say the crash happened on Highway 18 in Hinds County just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

McDonald was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

